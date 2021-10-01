Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $39,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.35. 10,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

