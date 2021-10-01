Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,973,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,165,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.11. 15,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.