Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.78 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

