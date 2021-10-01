Crown Price Tops $0.0544 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $942.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.83 or 0.01132842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.04 or 0.00466073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00289050 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,124,401 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

