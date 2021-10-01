CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $219,198.89 and $1,065.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

