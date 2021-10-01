CUE Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,573.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $403,448.09 and $3,573.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $52.97 or 0.00111175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00066484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.66 or 0.99979003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.54 or 0.06726207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

