Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. Curtiss-Wright also posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

