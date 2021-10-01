CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after buying an additional 867,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000.

CONE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

