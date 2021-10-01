Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the August 31st total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $21.41 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63.

CTKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

