Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells $265,974.66 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 839,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,316. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

