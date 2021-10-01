Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DDAIF. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.38.

DDAIF stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Daimler has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

