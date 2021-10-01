Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €76.00 ($89.41) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.44 ($71.11).

Shares of BN stock opened at €59.05 ($69.47) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

