Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sarah H. King Sells 3,000 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DRI opened at $151.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

