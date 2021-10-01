Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $3.30 on Friday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

