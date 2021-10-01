Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

