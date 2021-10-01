DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

