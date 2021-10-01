Dean Stoecker Sells 35,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. 738,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,293. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 126.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

