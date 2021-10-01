Dean Stoecker Sells 35,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00.
Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. 738,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,293. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 126.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
