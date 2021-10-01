Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,980.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $493,037.78 and approximately $1,980.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00235990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

