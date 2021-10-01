Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WILYY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Demant A/S stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 0.04. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

