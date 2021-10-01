Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

