Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.