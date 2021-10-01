Desjardins Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$10.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Get AGF Management alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGFMF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.