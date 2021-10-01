Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $3.56 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deswell Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Deswell Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Deswell Industries by 66.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

