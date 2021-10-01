Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€16.10” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.23 ($15.56).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €10.83 ($12.74) on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.29.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.