Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF)

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
About Intertrust
Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.
