Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

