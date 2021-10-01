Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.35

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.35 ($20.41) and traded as high as €17.55 ($20.65). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.54 ($20.63), with a volume of 6,296,631 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.24 ($27.34).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

