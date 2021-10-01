Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.