Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.62 ($59.55).

FRA:DWNI opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.82.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

