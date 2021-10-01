Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.04

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 505768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

