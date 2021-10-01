DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DexCom were worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $546.86 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.76 and a 200-day moving average of $436.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

