Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives C$8.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

DXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$8.18 on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$532.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

