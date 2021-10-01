DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $47.20.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
