DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.