Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

