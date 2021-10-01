Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Digerati Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 89,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price target on the stock.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

