Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $33.72. 1,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 144,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $583.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 211.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 190.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc during the first quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

