DigitalNote Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. DigitalNote has a market cap of $7.46 million and $16,181.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00543535 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,059,731,236 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,418,493 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

