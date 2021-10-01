Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 45,255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Visa worth $1,425,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,274,843. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.79. 143,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,478. The company has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

