Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,372,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $786,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,935 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $46.76. 397,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,562,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.