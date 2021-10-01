Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $705.46 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Texas Instruments worth $705,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.39. 67,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,301. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The firm has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.