Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $923.51 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of The Home Depot worth $923,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

