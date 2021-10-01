Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,621 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $649,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

