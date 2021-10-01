Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $74,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $333,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $717,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,944,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.30. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

