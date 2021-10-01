Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:DDL opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

