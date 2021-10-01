discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 1.7% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.95) and last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85). 214,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 128,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,042 ($13.61).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £948.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,081.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 900.17.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

