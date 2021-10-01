Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 996,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Discovery by 24.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

