DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

DLH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLH by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

