Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 800.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Dover by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Dover by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,657. Dover has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

