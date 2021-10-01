Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $157.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the period. Finally, RR Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,665,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

