Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

DOCS opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,637,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,066,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

